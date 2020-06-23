Normalisation with Israel ‘playing with fire’ – Middle East Monitor

Iranian Parliament’s Speaker for International Affairs Hussein Amir Abdullahian on Saturday warned Saudi Arabia and Bahrain of normalising ties with Israel, saying: “Normalisation is playing with fire.”

Fars News Agency reported Abdullahian saying: “Normalising ties with the Zionist entity will never help Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, but will undermine their security.”

His remarks came during the funeral procession of the late Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader, Abdullah Shallah.

The Iranian official stressed: “Today, resistance reached the peak regarding its abilities and persistence. If the Zionists repeated the mistakes of the past, they will face a major defeat.”

He added: “Abdullah Shallah turned the Palestinian issue to a national, Islamic and world wide issue. He was a model for everyone… There are many common denominators between [Qasim] Soleimani and Sahllah. Both were thinking about the unity of the Islamic nation.”

Addressing the Arab leaders, that he said: “My advice to some Arab leader who stood in the opposite direction for the Palestinian issue: normalisation does not help settling the ongoing chaos in the region.”

Sixty-two-year-old Shallah, who was simply in a medical coma for two years after putting up with multiple heart and kidney complications, died in a Damascus hospital on 6 June.