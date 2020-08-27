Normalisation with Israel is not inevitable – Middle East Monitor

The claim that normalisation with Israel and the establishment of official and public relations between the Arab countries and Tel Aviv is inevitable is nonsense. Such claims are worthless politically, historically and even logically. It is like saying that corruption is an inevitable result of living in a city where everyone is corrupt. If the Arab states’ normalisation with the occupation state is inevitable, why have most of them waited 70 years to go ahead with it?

It is also nonsense to claim that the normalisers are “heroes of peace”, which is nothing more than an attempt to beautify a very ugly scandal. If such a claim were true, does that make the ancestors of the “heroes” spineless cowards and fools? Were their predecessors stupid for not realising that normalisation was always inevitable and unavoidable?

Heroism is generally found on the front line, not in five star hotels; in battles, not in bedrooms. Peace is usually achieved between rivals, not parties reconciled to a fait accompli.

All of the attempts to justify normalisation and the Arab states rushing into Israel’s embrace are meaningless. Even young children in the Arab world cannot be fooled.

Likewise, the claim that reconciliation…