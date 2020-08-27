‘Normalisation between Israel and Arab countries will not achieve peace’ – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stated on Tuesday that peace in the area will not be accomplished by Israel “leaping over the Palestinians towards normalising relations with Arab countries.” He made his remark in recommendation to the just recently revealed arrangement between Israel and the UAE.

“There will be neither peace nor stability in the region without the Palestinian people gaining their independence,” Abbas informed British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in their conference at the Palestinian Presidency inRamallah “Israel is still building settlements and has not abandoned the annexation plan [in the West Bank]. These practices will destroy any peace process.”

Raab verified Britain’s dedication to the two-state service and rejection of the Israeli addition strategy. “We want to see an improvement in the lives of the Palestinian people that could come through peace based on a negotiated process between Israel and the Palestinians,” he included.

The British main gotten here in Ramallah from Jerusalem where he fulfilled a variety of Israeli authorities.

VIEWPOINT: The PA rises to stop working the Palestinians at every event

