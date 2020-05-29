'Normal was not working': Minnesota governor pledges justice after protests – video

Minnesota governor Tim Walz pledges ‘swift’ justice for George Floyd, including that ‘regular was not working for a lot of communities’ after big protests throughout the state following Floyd’s demise during which a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck
- George Floyd killing: protests unfold throughout US as Twitter hides Trump tweet ‘glorifying violence’ – stay
- Floyd protesters demand motion on racism
- Black CNN reporter arrested on air at protests over Floyd killing
- US rocked by third night time of protests
