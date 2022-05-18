Home Armenia Normal subway traffic paralyzed within the framework of civil disobedience actions |... Armenia Normal subway traffic paralyzed within the framework of civil disobedience actions | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 18, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Normal subway traffic paralyzed within the framework of civil disobedience actions | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia New Penitentiary Code to Complete Complete Package of Criminal Justice Chain Reforms | Morning Armenia “There can be no question of enclaves, as present-day Azerbaijan does not consider itself the successor of Soviet Azerbaijan.” Ruben Galichyan |: ... Armenia The Armenian side has not canceled or rejected any meeting. Foreign Ministry Spokesman on the work of the delimitation commission | Morning Recent Posts Armenia has made every effort to restore gas supply in Artsakh. The area... Edgar Ghazaryan. “We must end our cherished struggle, expel the enemy, protect Artsakh... Fauci: Vaccine booster isn’t needed now, but that could change Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine Armenia and Iran will sign a new agreement on gas-electricity program Most Popular Armenia supports the regional peace agenda. The Prime Minister received the members of... Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received representatives of the Italy-Armenia Friendship Group: members of the Chamber of Deputies Julio Centemerro, Andrea Casu, Alvise Maniero, member... Varicose veins. complications, treatment. is a vascular surgeon, Ph.D. Aram Khachatryan Varicose vein disease of the lower extremities is a pathological dilation of subcutaneous veins, one of the most common modern diseases. 40% of... The Armenian side has not canceled or refused any meeting with Azerbaijan. RA... The Armenian side continues to adhere to the implementation of the agreements reached, said RA Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan, commenting on the statement... Ararat Mirzoyan to leave for Turin – aysor.am – Hot news from Armenia On May 19-20, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Turin (Italy) to participate in the 132nd ministerial session of... Alain Simonyan greets the Speaker of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, expressing hope that... On May 19 the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Alain Simonyan received the delegation led by the Member of...