Normal People star to raffle Connell’s chain for charity

Mescal stated: “I am thrilled to be able to assist Pieta by raffling off my chain that has actually tackled a following of its very own given that Normal People struck tv displays.

“Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up.”

He included that the collection “touches upon depression and suicidal ideation, so it seemed like a very special partnership to want to help those in similar situations”.

“I want to play my part in helping sustain these free services across Ireland,” Mescal stated.

The raffle opened on Monday and also runs till June 8.

More than EUR9,000 (regarding ₤ 8,000) has actually been increased by the charity effort until now.