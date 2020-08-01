NordicTrack Treadmill Accessory Kit



Maintain your treadmill for a longer life and better performance with the Treadmill Accessory Kit. Belt Cleaner Solution keeps your tread belt clean and helps prevent stretching and slippage. Proprietary tread belt lubricant is formulated to reduce friction heat and stress on the motor and the electrical components of the drive system. Simple instructions for cleaning and lubricating included. Kit also includes a belt cleaning towel and replacement magnetic safety key.

Belt Cleaning Spray, Cleaning Cloth

3 Tubes of Belt Lubricant, Lubricant Applicator Slick

2 Replacement Magnetic Safety Keys

Instruction Guide

Storage Case