NordicTrack Commercial Series Treadmills + 1 year iFit membership ($396 value)

Interactive Personal Training at Home

10″ Interactive Touchscreen

On-Demand Studio Workouts

Stream high-energy studio sessions with world-class personal trainers who LIVE control your machine’s decline, incline, and speed in real-time.

Time to Escape & Explore

Experience global terrain as our coaches digitally adjust your speed and incline LIVE to match theirs for the best workout of your life.

Incredible Variety

Move off your treadmill and participate in high-powered cross-training workouts designed to tone and move your entire body.

Real-Time Workout Tracking

Go beyond traditional workout stats and use your heart rate, elevation, and intensity to discover more about your workout.

Trainers That Move You

Our on-demand workouts feature LIVE Interactions where our elite trainers auto-adjust your speed, incline, and decline for a great workout.

Limitless Training Options

Never be bored again with a variety of workout experiences. With studio sessions to global workouts and even cross-training options like yoga and full-body sculpting, our world-class iFit coaches provide endless variety.

Work Out Smarter with NordicTrack

Burn More With iFit

Join trainer-led classes where our iFit trainers use LIVE Speed and Incline Control to keep you focused on a calorie-torching workout.

Runners Flex Cushioning

Our Runners Flex cushioning softens impact on your joints with one turn or simulates a real road-running experience with another.

SMART-Response Drive System

A robust 3.75 CHP DurX Commercial Plus Motor powers you through your toughest LIVE Interactive Training sessions.

NordicTrack iFit Coach Experience Commercial 1750 Treadmill

Interactive personal training at home powered by iFit; 1 year iFit membership included with your treadmill; Gain access to on demand, interactive trainer led global and studio workout programs ($396 value)

10 inches HD smart touchscreen display provides immersive trainer led workouts; FlexSelect cushioning and an auto breeze workout fan deliver a comfortable run

3.75 CHP DurX commercial plus motor features reduced motor noise and self-cooling technology; Perfect for running, jogging, and walking in the comfort of your home

3 percent to 12 percent: Automatic incline matching technology, 12 MPH smart speed adjustment with iFit; Spacious 22 inches x 60 inches tread belt for tall runners

Innovative space saver design with easy lift assist means your treadmill can fold up after your run for compact, simple storage