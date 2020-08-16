No’Plan B’ after Ducati exit, says Dovizioso By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: MotoGP – Spanish Grand Prix



(Reuters) – Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso says he has no “Plan B” for when he leaves Ducati at the end of the season, with his focus entirely on this year’s world champion.

Dovizioso’s supervisor Simone Battistella verified on Saturday that the 34-year-old would not be with Ducati in 2021, giving an end his eight-year association with the group.

“I want to race. In this moment I don’t have any Plan B,” Dovizioso stated.

“The decision is related to the situation there is in Ducati. It was better to take a decision now and be focused for racing.”

Dovizioso has actually won 13 races because signing up with Ducati in 2013, ending up runner-up in the champion in the last 3 seasons, however talks over a brand-new agreement had actually stalled this year.

“The reality is in this moment there doesn’t really exist a place for next season,” he stated. “Now we are focused on racing. It’s important to be relaxed within the team and be focused for the championship.”

Dovizioso, who is joint-third on the planet champion standings, 28 points behind leader Fabio Quartararo, will start Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix from 4th area.