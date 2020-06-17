Nooses found hanging in Oakland trees to be investigated as hate crimes

“Symbols of racial violence have no place in Oakland and will not be tolerated,” Schaaf said in a statement posted on Twitter. She added that the incident will be investigated as hate crimes.
In San Bernardino County, about 50 miles away, Malcolm Harsch, 38, was found hung to death at a homeless encampment on May 31. Investigators did not find any proof of foul play, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
An autopsy was conducted on June 12 and there are still no signs of foul play, the sheriff’s department said. The forensic pathologist is waiting for toxicology results before assigning the main cause and method of death.
Oakland resident Porchia Freeman took video of what appears to be a noose swinging from tree on near the lake on Tuesday. She said she was walking around the lake when she saw a string swinging in her peripheral vision. Freeman said she stopped in go have a better look and recorded the video.
Freeman added a man contacted her saying that the rope was left over from the swing he previously hung on the tree. Schaaf also addressed these reports on Wednesday.
“We are all responsible for knowing the history and present day reality of lynchings, hate crimes and racial violence. Objects that invoke such terror will not be tolerated in Oakland’s public spaces.”