Nooses found hanging in Oakland trees to be investigated as hate crimes

The nooses were found around the section of Lake Merritt and have been removed, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a tweet on Wednesday

“Symbols of racial violence have no place in Oakland and will not be tolerated,” Schaaf said in a statement posted on Twitter. She added that the incident will be investigated as hate crimes.

This incident follows the hanging deaths of two black men in Southern California that are now being investigated by both local and federal agencies. Robert L. Fuller, 24, was found hanging from a tree early last Wednesday in Palmdale. His death was described by authorities as “an alleged death by suicide.” But Fuller’s family announced that they’re seeking a completely independent investigation and autopsy to determine the reason for his death.

In San Bernardino County, about 50 miles away, Malcolm Harsch, 38, was found hung to death at a homeless encampment on May 31. Investigators did not find any proof of foul play, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.