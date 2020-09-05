Noobs (3.4.0) 128GB U3 100MB/s Ultra High Speed Preloaded Micro SD Card with USB Reader & Adapter for Pi 4B, 3B+, 3B, 2, Zero W



Price: $29.99

(as of Sep 05,2020 10:12:35 UTC – Details)



Fastoe 128GB Pre-Installed NOOBS MicroSD Card

We recommend that first-time Pi users start with the “New Out of Box Software” (NOOBS) operating system for the Raspberry Pi. Don’t have an SD card handy? No problem, this handy little microSD card comes with NOOBS already installed. Perfect for a Raspberry Pi beginner and convenient for those with more experience.

★【Ultra High Speed】: High quality & high speed MicroSD card.

★【Professional】: Using professional production tool to ensure product quality.

★【Up To Date】: Each batch of products comes with the latest version of NOOBS.

★【Compatibility】: Compatible with all Raspberry Pi models.

★【Ready To Use】: Plug it in and you’re ready to go.