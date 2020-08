People throughout the Bay Area woke to a wild mix of thunder, lightning, high winds and heavy rain early Sunday early morning, as thunderstorms crossed the area prior to dawn.

Dry lightning was in the forecast, however the thunderstorms were more serious and damp than anticipated and, at the end of a week marked by dry heat, the weather condition was a surprise for lots of. The weather condition was likewise uncommon for California, which sees little storm activity in the summertime.

Hundreds of lightning strikes were tape-recorded, National Weather Service forecaster Drew Peterson stated at 5 a.m. “We’re seeing nonstop continuous lightning across the Bay Area, especially the west side, not as much on the east side,” he stated. Randall Benton/Associated Press At 5:30 a.m., brand-new storms were shooting over the ocean and approaching the San Mateo peninsula. More storm activity is anticipated through 6:45 a.m. with the NWS caution of fallen trees and power lines, power blackouts, wildfire capacity and problem driving in winds. The mix of lightning and high winds brought a high danger for wildfires and Peterson stated numerous fire starts have actually currently been reported today. “This is the worst thing we want to see in terms of fire weather,” statedPeterson “The whole …

Read The Full Article