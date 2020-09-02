Non-standard race times introduced | Racing News

Non- basic race times will be introduced on an irreversible basis in Britain and Ireland from the start of next month.

The 2.22 at Warwick and the 3.13 at Fairyhouse might for that reason be amongst the occasions set to return this fall.

The British Horseracing Authority and Horse Racing Ireland will present the step on October 1, following an effective trial in February, with the objective of offering more versatility throughout hectic durations and preventing clashes and postponed races.

Race times for occasions covered by ITV will stay standardised in conventional five-minute slots whenever possible, with the authorities likewise thinking the relocation will provide increased clearness due to the fact that it must reduce the requirement for on-the-day modifications.

Richard Wayman, primary running officer of the BHA, stated: “The trial of non-standard times in February led to a lowered variety of race clashes and hold-ups on hectic afternoons, which was favored by those enjoying, broadcasting and banking on the sport.

“This likewise had a favorable effect on racing’s financial resources – and following additional partnership with our coworkers in Ireland and conversations with the wagering market, our company believe generating non-standard times on an irreversible basis would continue to provide substantial advantages to our consumers.

