Non-essential shops to reopen: Which shops are included and what safety precautions are there?

Thousands of high-street shops are scheduled to reopen in England on Monday, because the government eases the coronavirus lockdown.

This follows the business secretary Alok Sharma’s announcement earlier in the day this week that all non-essential shops could return to business from 15 June, three months when they were closed to stem the spread of the herpes virus.

The measures are part of the 2nd phase of the government’s plan to ease lockdown restrictions, the roadmap that was first announced on 10 May.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the entire story, not merely the headlines

Here is just a summary of what changes from Monday.

What type of shops are reopening?

All non-essential shops such as for example high street retailers and shops can open their doors from Monday.

Book shops, electronic retailers, clothes shops, photography studios and auction houses are one of the businesses that’ll be allowed to reopen provided that they follow the government’s Covid-19 instructions.

Read more

It marks a substantial easing of restrictions for indoor retailers.

However, hairdressers, nail bars and beauty salons, as well as the hospitality sector, will stay closed due to the increased threat of transmission in these surroundings where person-to-person contact is necessary.

What are the newest safety measures?

The government has issued 14 strict measures that all shops and branches must adhere to before they reopen.

One of the measures is for retailers to define the number of clients that can reasonably follow social distancing inside their stories.

Watch more

Others include limiting how many clients in a particular shop, encouraging customers to use hand sanitiser as they enter and implementing queue management and one-way systems.

Shopping centres have also been told to make certain that communal areas do not become too crowded, while organizations near shops have been asked to implement policies like staggered opening times.

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

Speaking concerning the reopening of shops, Boris Johnson said: “I want people to be confident that they can shop safely, provided they follow the social distancing rules for all premises.”

Is it safe?

Mr Johnson has told the general public to “shop with confidence” once stores reopen on Monday.

Watch more

However, people may be focused on the safety of shopping, especially as there have been growing concerns in recent weeks about a possible second wave of the herpes virus.

The prime has stressed that the most important thing is “public safety and the health of our country” and has urged the public “to observe the rules on social and do it safely” while shopping.

Referring to the sacrifice every one has made since the start of lockdown, Mr Johnson said “we can’t throw it away”.