Non-essential retailers will be able to open their doors to shoppers from 15 June, business secretary Alok Sharma has confirmed.

High street shops forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic will be able to “spring back to life” should they have ensured staff and shoppers could be kept safe from the herpes virus, in the most recent move to ease lockdown measures.

However pubs and restaurants will have to wait until next month, Mr Sharma said, dashing hopes that drink and food establishments could open before schedule.





Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, Mr Sharma said: “I can confirm today that shops which have been required to be closed will have the ability to open their doors again from Monday June 15 such a long time as they comply with the Covid-secure instructions we published on May 25.

“This is the latest step in the careful restarting of our economy and will enable high streets up and down the country to spring back to life.”

If shops fail to follow social distancing guidance, enforcement notices could be issued to order them to shut their doors again, that he said.

However pubs, restaurants and bars must remain closed until the following month, along with hairdressers, barbers and nail salons.

Mr Sharma said: “I know there’s been plenty of speculation about when we may be able to reopen these parts of the economy and I completely understand why we are all so keen to have them back ready to go, and I absolutely share that enthusiasm.

“But we continue to follow the road map which set out our ambition to reopen these sectors from 4 July at the earliest.”

The business secretary faced a barrage of questions on if the two-metre social distancing rule could be relaxed to prevent catastrophic job losses in the hospitality sector.

UK Hospitality, the trade human body, estimated that outlets will be able to make about 30 % of normal revenues with the two-metre rule set up, whereas one-metre would mean around 70 %.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says one metre is safe, which includes been adopted in countries such as Denmark, France and Singapore, wheares the united kingdom, Canada and Spain have opted for a two-metre rule.

“When it is safe to do so, we will see whether you can move to a shorter distance but ultimately we keep all of these things under review,” Mr Sharma said.

“There are other countries on the planet that have moved from two metres to closer distances. Of course, they are further along with regards to their road map, with regards to opening up companies.

“We are taking a cautious view on this. I completely understand why for economic reasons businesses will want to have a look at this two-metre rule.”





Lucy Powell, the shadow business minister, welcomes the news headlines that struggling high street companies would be able to lift their shutters once more.

She added: “It’s essential though that employers keep their staff protected, and that they and the public trust the measures ministers have set out to limit the spread of the virus as the lockdown is eased.

“Many challenges remain for our high streets. Ministers must decide on clear guidelines for hospitality businesses reopening as soon as possible so bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes can have certainty.”