Nomad Base Station Pro review: an expensive, limited, but futuristic wireless charger

Nomad’s Base Station Pro was expected to introduce a brand-new period of wireless battery chargers, assuring to make the imagine a multiple-coil wireless charger a truth when it was revealed almost a year earlier. After substantial hold-ups, the business has actually been beaten to the punch, but Nomad’s variation is lastly here, taking the multi-coil technique that Zens debuted (and Apple apparently stopped working at completely with the canceled AirPower) and presses it even further with a thinner charger that can wirelessly charge up to 3 gadgets.

But while the Nomad Base Station Pro– and the Aira FreePower innovation that powers it– might one day be the future of wireless charging innovation, today, the present variation is simply too expensive and too limited.

Good Stuff No uncomfortable placing for charging

Excellent style

No loud fan Bad Stuff 5W charging (other than on iPhones)

Very expensive

From the outdoors, the Base Station Pro appears like a bigger variation of the business’s existing Base Station wireless charger, with the very same slim profile, smooth black leather, and gray aluminum. The just port is a USB-C plug on the back for power, …