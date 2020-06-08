Nokia’s Broadband Business Boosted as COVID-19 Pressures Networks

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia is seeing a pick up in orders as its broadband clients race to upgrade networks to meet up higher user demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a company executive said.

Many customers decided to grow their network by 30 % to 40 percent on the next couple of years assuming an identical growth in traffic, but COVID-19 introduced that traffic growth over night, Sandy Motley, Nokia’s President of Fixed Networks, told Reuters.

“Customers will need to accelerate the growth that they had planned in the future, and we’ve seen customers already talking to us about that,” she said, adding orders for fixed networks were up 22 percent in the very first quarter.

Nokia boosted its fixed-line networks business with the 2016 purchase of Alcatel-Lucent in a EUR 15.6 billion (roughly Rs. 1.33 lakh crores) deal. The unit’s revenue fell 18 % year-on-year in the first quarter and 5 percent between 2018 and 2019 but Motley said the decline was due to business cycles.

“We have seen some upgrades from our customers… but we think a lot of this drive will be more medium term and long term,” Motley said.

The European Commission has proposed that by 2025 all European households, rural or urban, should have use of networks offering download speeds of at the least 100 MBps.

It takes some time to build a fresh fixed network as installing fibre cabling can’t be done overnight, Stefaan Vanhastel, CTO of Nokia’s fixed networks business, told Reuters.

“Certainly we see that operators are starting to consider accelerating fibre rollouts,” he said.

Fixed broadband carries about 90 % of all Internet traffic in Europe, in accordance with a report by research firm Analysys Mason.

In 2019, Nokia’s Fixed Access business amounted to around 10 % of the company’s main networks business sales, with Mobile Access accounting for 64 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2020