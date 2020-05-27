Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Model to Launch in India on June 4, to Be Priced Below Rs. 34,000

Nokia Smart TV with a 43-inch display screen is all set to launch in India on June 4, HMD Global has revealed. The new 43-inch mannequin will go on sale through Flipkart, and the corporate has additionally revealed the approximate vary it ought to be priced at. The 43-inch variant will sit alongside the Nokia Smart TV 55-inch mannequin that was launched in India in December final yr. The Nokia web site has been teasing the arrival of the 43-inch variant since March, and it might have been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Nokia TV 43-inch worth in India (anticipated)

The firm has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch mannequin will launch on June 4. The new sensible TV can be positioned at a worth level ranging between Rs. 31,000 to Rs. 34,000 in India, and the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch variant will go on sale completely through Flipkart. Exact pricing particulars and presents could be introduced nearer to launch. Key options on the Nokia Smart TV embody JBL Audio and Dolby Vision assist.

Nokia TV 43-inch options, specs (anticipated)

The Nokia Smart TV 43-inch will run on Android 9.Zero working system, and it ought to almost definitely provide the identical expertise because the 55-inch variant. Design-wise, the Nokia Smart TV 43-inch mannequin appears equivalent to the 55-inch mannequin with slim bezels and the identical V-shaped stand aesthetic. The 43-inch mannequin ought to have the identical specs because the 55-inch mannequin. The bigger variant is priced at Rs. 41,999, and it additionally runs on Android 9 Pie. The 4K Smart TV pack quad-core processor, Mali-450 MP GPU, 2.25GB of RAM, and 16GB storage. There are two 12W audio system onboard with Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround.

The 55-inch Nokia Smart TV has assist for apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video, and the 43-inch mannequin will possible assist them as effectively. It can also be anticipated to provide Chromecast built0in and assist for Bluetooth v5.0.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the very best funds TV in India proper now? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.