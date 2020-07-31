Nokia schedules launch event in China for August 4

Yesterday we got news that HMD Global will reveal numerous entry and mid-range Nokia phones at IFABerlin Now, the brand name is teasing another lunch event including numerous brand-new mobile phones which will occur on August 4 in China.

According to speculations, we need to see the Nokia TA-1258 which just recently got accredited on TENAA. It’s an entry-level phone which loads a 5.99- inch HD+ screen, a single 8MP rear video camera and a 3,000 mAh battery. It’s powered by the Unisoc SC9863 chipset coupled with 3GB and 32 GB storage and runs Android 10.

Nokia TA-1258 in Gold Sand

It stays to be seen what other Nokia phones will be gone for the August 4event The long-awaited Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 8.3 are still no place to be heard as their launches were delayed two times up until now. We have actually likewise seen reports that HMD will bring the entry-level Nokia 2.4 (code word Wolverine) along with the Nokia 6.3 and 7.3 midrangers to IFA Berlin.

Source (in Chinese)|Via