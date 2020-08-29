Nokia is working on Power Earbuds Lite

If the initial Nokia Power Earbuds BH-605 flew listed below your radar, we suggest providing our evaluation a fast read. These ended up being a covert gem, using terrific audio quality and an incredible battery life. If you can deal with the a little larger and much heavier style, there actually isn’t much else to desire out of the EUR90 MSPR buds.

Well, obviously a Lite variation is almost all set for prime-time television, as evidenced by a rough image and a Bluetooth SIG accreditation file. Going by the BH-405 design number, we do not actually understand what the Power Earbuds Lite have actually avoided-on to get that “lite” classification. We can, nevertheless, plainly see that they sport an updated Bluetooth 5.1 connection, which ought to provide much better connection and lower power intake, compared to the Bluetooth 5.0 chip inside the initialPower Earbuds Meaning that, in theory, the light might provide even much better battery life than the 5-ish hours of music playback the originals handle, with 150 additional hours worth of juice from the 3,000 mAh battery in the bring case.

Color us captivated, specifically if the Power Earbuds Lite keep some other functions of their brother or sisters, like the IPX7 score.

