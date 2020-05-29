Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen With Dedicated Google Assistant Button Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, and Nokia C2 Tennen have been introduced by HMD Global. The Nokia C5 Endi comes with a triple rear digital camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch up entrance. The Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen, however, have twin rear cameras on the again and conventional bezels on the highest and backside parts of the show. The three telephones include a devoted Google Assistant button to activate the voice assistant simply, and the telephones run on the newest Android 10 software program as properly.

Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen worth, availability

The Nokia C5 Endi is priced at $169.99 (roughly Rs. 12,700) and is simply accessible in a 3GB RAM + 64GB storage choice. The Nokia C2 Tennen is priced at $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,200) for a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage choice, whereas the Nokia C2 Tava is priced at $109.99 (roughly Rs. 8,300) for its 2GB RAM + 32GB storage choice. All the three telephones are unique to US provider Cricket Wireless. The Nokia C5 Endi is ready to go on sale through on-line and offline Cricket Wireless shops from June 5, whereas the Nokia C2 Tennen will go on sale from June 15. The Nokia C2 Tava, however, is already available through Cricket Wireless’ on-line and offline shops. The Nokia C2 Tava is listed in a single Tempered Blue color choice. The Nokia C5 Endi is alleged to be accessible in a Deep Midnight Blue choice, whereas the Nokia C2 Tennen will arrive in Steel in choose nationwide retail shops.

Nokia C5 specs

Nokia C5 Endi runs on inventory Android 10. The telephone has a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch show with a 19:9 side ratio and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB. The Nokia C5 Endi has a triple rear digital camera setup on the again with a 13-megapixel predominant sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a final depth sensor for higher portrait images. Camera options embody AI scene detection, beneficial AI shot, Portrait Mode, HDR, Bokeh, and extra. The Nokia C5 Endi is listed to pack a 4,000mAh battery that’s touted to last as long as two-days. The telephone helps AI Face Unlock and has a devoted Google Assistant button as properly.

Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen specs

The Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen have an identical wanting design, however have a big worth distinction between them. The two telephones are mentioned to come back with related specs like a 5.45-inch HD+ show and are reported to be powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor. There is a 2GB RAM on the each the telephones, and they’re listed to supply 32GB of inner storage to the purchasers. There is an choice to develop it additional (as much as 128GB) utilizing a microSD card slot.

The twin digital camera setup on the Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen embody an 8-megapixel predominant autofocus digital camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth digital camera with flash help. Camera options embody Recommended Shot, Portrait Mode with numerous bokeh types -Classic, Star, Heart, Butterfly, Flake and waterdrop, and Full HD video recording. Up entrance, the telephones have a 5-megapixel selfie digital camera for video calls. The two units pack a 3,000mAh battery and this battery can also be touted to last as long as two days. Connectivity choices embody Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and 4G LTE. The two telephones help AI Face Unlock and a devoted Google Assistant button. The firm would not essentially checklist out the variations between the Nokia C2 Tennen and Nokia C2 Tava, however extra readability needs to be obtained as soon as the Nokia C2 Tennen goes on sale on June 15.

