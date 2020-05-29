Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and Tennen announced

HMD quietly up to date its entry-level lineup for the US and Cricket Wireless. The Nokia C5 Endi, C2 Tava and Tennen convey Android 10, triple digicam setups and reasonably priced pricetags. The C2 Tava and Tennen are primarily the identical cellphone however the latter might be offered by retailers whereas the Tava will stay unique to Cricket Wireless.

Nokia C5 Endi

The Nokia C5 Endi is constructed round a 6.5-inch HD+ show with a waterdrop notch for its 8MP selfie digicam and a chunky backside bezel. It encompasses a polycarbonate casing and a devoted Google Assistant button on the left-hand aspect.

Around the again we now have a 13MP most important digicam paired with a 5MP ultawide snapper and 2MP depth helper in addition to a fingerprint scanner.

The MediaTek Helio P22 chipset sits on the helm paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The battery is available in at 4,000mAh battery and helps prime ups at 10W speeds.

The Nokia C5 Endi might be obtainable in Midnight Blue and will retail for $170. It goes on sale beginning June 5 and might be unique to Cricket Wireless.

Nokia C2 Tava/Tennen

The Nokia C2 Tava/Tennen include 5.45-inch HD+ shows with an 18:9 facet ratio and 5MP selfie cams. Around the again, we now have an 8MP major digicam alongside a 2MP depth helper. The casing is once more constituted of polycarbonate and the Google Assistant button is once more discovered on the left-hand aspect.

Under the hood, we now have the Helio A22 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 16/32GB storage which is expandable through the microSD slot. The battery is available in at 3,000 mAh and helps 10W prime ups.

The C2 Tava might be obtainable from May 29 for $110 in Tempered Blue, completely by Cricket Wireless.

The C2 Tennen will go for $70 and might be obtainable throughout a number of retailers from June 15.

Source