Nokia C3 pops up on Geekbench

A couple of days earlier, an unidentified Nokia gadget codenamed “GamoraPlus” was found on Geekbench, which we now understand is the Nokia C3 because a brand-new listing has actually appeared in the standard database verifying the name.

The Geekbench listing likewise consists of a couple of specifications of the NokiaC3 The OS is Android 10, a Unisoc SoC with an octa-core processor having a base frequency of 1.2 GHz is at the helm, and RAM is 3GB. From previous listings, we understand there’s a 2GB RAM model also.

There’s no main word about the Nokia C3 yet, however a Nokia gadget with design code TA-1258 that’s thought to be the C3 was just recently accredited by TENAA, exposing a couple of specifications while doing so: 5.99″ HD+ display screen, Unisoc SC9863 SoC, 32 GB storage, and 3,000 mAh battery.

For photography, the smart device has a 5MP selfie video camera and an 8MP main video camera on the back signed up with by a finger print reader.









Nokia TA-1258 on TENAA

Nokia has actually arranged an occasion on August 4 in China where the C3 is anticipated to go main. And if it does not, then it will likely be revealed at IFA 2020.

