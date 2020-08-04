Nokia C3 arrives with a 5.99″ display and 3,040 mAh battery for $100

As anticipated, HMD Global today revealed a brand-new entry-level smart device today – the NokiaC3 It loads a 5.99″ display of HD+ resolution and runs Android 10 out of package.

The Nokia C3 is comprised of polycarbonate shell and is powered by an octa-processor clocked at 1.6 GHz that’s most likely a part of the Unisoc SC9863 SoC. The smart device has 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage on board, with a devoted slot for a microSD card that enables storage growth by approximately 128 GB.

For photography, the Nokia C3 comes with simply 2 cams – a 5MP snapper on the front and an 8MP shooter on the back which is accompanied by a finger print reader.

The Nokia C3 packs a 3,040 mAh battery that draws power through a microUSB port at approximately 5W. Other highlights of the Nokia C3 consist of FM Radio, 3.5 mm earphone jack, double SIM assistance, and an Xpress Key that lets you rapidly launch Google Assistant or other apps.

The Nokia C3 has 2 color choices and it is currently up for pre-orders in China, with sales beginning from August13 The C3 is priced at CNY699 ($100/ EUR85), however those who pre-book now get it for CNY669 ($95/ EUR80).







Nokia C3

Source 1, Source 2 ( both in Chinese)