Nokia Adds Broadcom as Third 5G Chip Vendor to Diversify Supply

Finland’s Nokia Oyj said on Monday it had partnered with Broadcom to develop chips for 5G equipment in its third such deal following ones with Intel and Marvell. Nokia initially decided on a type of chip — Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) — for the 5G equipment that clients could reprogramme but high costs and provide hurdles this past year forced it to change course.

“We still stand by the decision of going with FPGAs because it was the right thing to do at that time,” Sandro Tavares, Nokia’s head of mobile networks marketing, told Reuters. “When we announced the shift in strategy, the market evolved faster and we needed to speed up the process of developing new suppliers,” that he said.

Nokia, which competes with Sweden’s Ericsson and China’s Huawei, had said its 5G products couldn’t reach the marketplace in time due to delays by one supplier, identified by analysts as Intel. It has become using cheaper custom chips to lower costs and adding more suppliers to diversify its supply.

Tavares declined to comment on when Nokia’s 5G equipment with Broadcom chips would to enter the market or if Nokia would add more suppliers.

Reducing the cost of its chips is just a key performance indicator for Nokia and in the very first quarter it said 17 percent of its 5G equipment had custom chips, up from about 10 percent by the end of 2019.

By the finish of this year, Nokia aims to have the custom chips in more than 35 % of its 5G shipments and to reach a rate of 100 percent by the finish of 2022.

Nokia has said it expects its gross margins to improve as it raises shipments of 5G services and products with custom chips.

