Nokia 9.3 PureView’s official clear case obtained by retailer, launching soon…ish

Ever since the Nokia 9 PureView’s poor-performing launch, Nokia has still not been able to make up for it. It hopes to do so with the Nokia 9.3 PureView – a smartphone that’s been so delayed that the phone was originally supposed to be called the Nokia “9.1”. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused even further delays in the development of the phone due to the severe interruptions of vendors in the supply chain.

According to a new report from Nokia Power User, the phone’s launch is imminent as the phone’s clear case renders have been reportedly tipped by a retail partner.

Now, it seems Nokia Mobile has already started preliminary preparations for these high-profile launches. We just got tipped about Nokia 9.3 PureView clear case listings by our sources in retail. While we are not posting screenshots and links of the listings on request of our source, we can confirm the listings are authentic.

Sadly, we can’t see the renders in question as the source of the leak allegedly requested they shouldn’t be published to keep anonymity.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to arrive with a 120Hz refresh rate display (likely OLED), and a new camera setup is rumored to be headlined by a 108MP Samsung-made main camera with one of the secondary cameras possibly using a 64MP sensor. There…