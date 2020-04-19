Nokia 8 Sirocco Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia smart devices, has actually introduced that it’s presently turning out the Android 10 update for the Nokia 8 Sirocco version. The update is being launched in waves as well as you’ll enjoy to recognize that India is in the initial wave, together with numerous various other nations. The update will certainly still be presented in stages to the authorized nations in the initial wave which by April 20, all the nations in the initial wave need to have gotten the update. If you occur to possess a Nokia 8 Sirocco, after that do watch out for this update.

Last month, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas, shared an upgraded timeline for the Android 10 rollout for a lot of the existing Nokia tools. The business needed to postpone a few of the updates, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The brand-new timeline reveals the Nokia 8 Sirocco (Review) due for the update in very early April, which is specifically when it has actually shown up.

An main blog site post on the Nokia discussion forums verified the arrival of the update, together with a tweet by Sarvikas himself.

The initial wave consists of a total amount of 35 nations, consisting ofIndia The article likewise pointed out that 10 percent of these authorized markets would certainly be obtaining the update today, 50 percent of them by April 18, as well as ultimately, every one of them by April20 If your nation is out the listing after that do maintain examining the above web link as it will certainly be upgraded with even more nations for the 2nd wave.

If you’re in among the authorized nations as well as have not gotten the update yet, after that be a little person as if ought to come however, most current by April 20.

