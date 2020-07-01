Nokia 8.3 5G sales in Switzerland scheduled to start in September

HMD announced the Nokia 8.3 5G back in March because the company’s first 5G phone. Since then, we’ve seen the phone carry on pre-order in the UK but with little to no info on its actual release date an availability. Now, another retailer in Switzerland has joined in and revealed that the phone will go on sale in the nation on September 15. Pricing is not specified however nevertheless the phone will undoubtedly be offered in the Polar Night color.









Clove UK still has got the 8.3 5G listed for £499 with availability scheduled for this month though no exact date is specified. The phone is listed in just one 6/64GB trim and it remains to see if the 8/256GB variant will also be available. As usual, we’ll look for new developments concerning the launch of the Nokia 8.3 5G

