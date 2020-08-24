Nokia 8.3 5G listed on UK retailer, sales start on October 8

Announced back in March and yet to be formally launched, the Nokia 8.3 5G is now listed on UK retailer Clove’s site exposing it will go on sale beginningOctober 8 Previously we saw the phone appear on a Swiss retailer showing sales there will tip-off on September 15. Pricing for the base 6/64GB design is set at ₤ 499.98.

Nokia 8.3 5G listing

The 8.3 5G is set to debut as HMD’s very first 5G phone and it’s constructed around a 6.81-inch LCD, Snapdragon 765G and quad cam setup with a 64MP main shooter. It has a 4,500 mAh battery and appears to come in a single Polar Night color. It’s set to retail for EUR600 in other European markets. It’s likewise anticipated to get here in Russia, the United States and China.

Source|Via