Nokia 8.3 5G is finally coming to the US in the fall season

HMD Global launched the Nokia 8.3 5G in March, and over a quarter since its debut, the phone is yet to hit the shelves in the US market. But that is about to change. Today, the Finnish company announced that the Nokia 8.3 5G is finally coming to the US market in the fall season, but didn’t specify a concrete launch date.

“Now, as the first step in HMD Global’s North America 5G roadmap, the company today announces the availability of the Nokia 8.3 5G in the U.S. this autumn. The Nokia 8.3 5G is a global, future-proof Android smartphone that supports evolving 5G network deployments around the globe,” the company said in its press release.

Talking about the phone itself, the Nokia 8.3 5G features a 6.81-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, you’ll find the Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The quad rear camera setup consists of a 64MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera.