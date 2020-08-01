Nokia 7.2 – Android 9.0 Pie – 128 GB – 48MP Triple Camera – Unlocked Smartphone (AT&T/T-Mobile/MetroPCS/Cricket/Mint) – 6.3″ FHD+ HDR Screen – Charcoal – U.S. Warranty



Unleash your creativity with Nokia 7 2 Capture incredible photos watch all your videos in HDR and go without charging for up to 2 days Plus it all runs smoothly on Android 9 Pie software, Bluetooth 5.0– so just when you think it’s at its best It just keeps getting better. SIM Slot Type: Single Nano SIM port

Advanced Triple camera setup – three rear cameras Feature Ultra wide, portrait, and advanced low light Imaging capabilities for better night time shots with SLR optical effects and UHD 4K video recording.

6. 3″ HDR PUREDISPLAY – The FHD+ Gorilla Glass Pure Display from Nokia brings always on HDR, wider color reproduction, stellar color accuracy, and adaptive display for better viewing and longer battery life.

Better Performance with 2 day battery life – the Nokia 7. 2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor that brings together high performance and better battery optimizations to allow for 2 days of battery life. Battery : 5Volt/2Amp compatible

Beauty meets durability – utilizing industry leading materials The Nokia 7. 2 has improved durability without additional weight and a modern design with rear mounted fingerprint and biometric face unlock for additional security.

Clean and smooth user experience – Android One ensures that your phone keeps on getting better with time thanks to 2 years of monthly software updates and two free Android number updates, with Google Android ai.