Nokia 6.3 to come with Snapdragon 730, camera details emerge too

The first report in regards to the Nokia 6.3 claimed that will probably be powered by a Snapdragon 67x-series SoC, however a brand new insider supply now claims that the cellphone will truly be have the extra succesful Snapdragon 730 at its core.

The insider claims to have a prototype of the system in hand and has shared a couple of further details. The camera might be a quad setup with a 24MP foremost sensor, a 12MP ultrawide and a pair of 2MP sensors – one depth and one other macro.

Finally the supply claims the Nokia 6.3 may have a fingerprint scanner inside the ability button. According to him, the Nokia 6.3 might be a compact cellphone made with single-handed use in thoughts.

The Nokia 6.3 ought to arrive someday in Q3. Its predecessor, the Nokia 6.2 was launched in October final yr.

