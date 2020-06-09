Nokia 6.3, 7.3 and 9.3 PureView announcement pushed back, again

If all goes properly, the Nokia 6.3, 7.3 and 9.3 PureView ought to see a launch someday in Q3 this yr, most likely within the later a part of the three month interval. However, in accordance with current stories, the corporate’s announcement of the trio is perhaps delayed because of the COVID-19.

HMD is perhaps pressured to push again the discharge date of the telephones to the start of This autumn this yr. It all will depend on how lengthy the provision chain disturbances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemics take to repair.

The Nokia 7.3 is anticipated to be an inexpensive 5G smartphone whereas the 6.Three will probably be a 4G handset working on a Snapdragon 670 or 675 chipset with a quad-camera setup on the again. Or maybe a Snapdragon 730 – the rumors contradict themselves. And, after all, the Nokia 9.3 PureView is the corporate’s long-awaited flagship that is rumored to have a 120Hz display screen and a 108MP digicam paired with ZEISS optics.

Source