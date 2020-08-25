Nokia 5.3 and C3 make their way to India, 150 and 125 tag along

HMD has actually brought over 2 more smart device offerings for the Indian market with theNokia 5.3 and C3 Alongside them, HMD is bringing the Nokia 125 and 150 function phones.

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 is developed around a 6.55-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch for its 8MP selfie web cam. Around the back, we have a 13MP main shooter together with a 5MP ultrawide snapper and 2 2MP modules – one for macro shots and one for depth noticing. The phone work on the Snapdragon 665 platform with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable by means of microSD.

The battery is available in at 4,000 mAh and charges over USB-C at 10W. The software application front is covered by Android 10 with the Android One overlay.

The Nokia 5.3 begins at INR 13,999 for the 4/64GB design while the 6/64GB trim will choose INR 15,499. It will be offered as an online special through Amazon and Nokia online from September 1.

Nokia C3

The Nokia C3 includes a 5.99-inch HD+ LCD and considerable bezels all around. It operates on the Unisoc SC9863 SoC coupled with 2 or 3GB RAM and 16/32GB expandable storage. There’s a single 8MP video camera on the back while the front loads a 5MP selfie shooter.

We likewise have a 3,040 mAh battery which charges over microUSB. Other noteworthy functions consist of FM radio, an earphone jack and a programmable Xpress Key for introducing …