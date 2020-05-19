Nokia 5.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India

Nokia 5.1 Plus customers have began to obtain the most recent Android 10 replace in India. The telephone was launched in India in August 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and the telephone has since obtained the Android 9 Pie replace, and it’s now getting its second main Android replace – Android 10. HMD Global has introduced that the rollout will start in over 34 international locations throughout the globe in a phased method. This is simply the primary wave of rollout, and there shall be a second section whereby the remainder of the international locations will obtain the replace.

HMD Global introduced the graduation of rollout of Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 10 replace through a boards post. The Android 10 replace is rolling out in India, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Luxemburg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. The second wave ought to roll out in a number of weeks whereby all of the remaining areas will obtain the replace.

The firm notes that solely 10 % of all these authorized markets will obtain the replace instantly, whereby 50 % of the authorized markets will obtain the replace by May 22.The rollout for the primary wave of markets shall be accomplished by May 24. The replace is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) for all Nokia 5.1 Plus customers. To manually test when you have obtained the Android 10 replace in your Nokia 5.1 Plus, go to Settings > About telephone > System updates.

NokiaPowerUser has shared a screenshot of the replace notification, and its model quantity is listed as V3.11A. The replace dimension is 1.32GB, and it brings alongside the April 2020 Android safety patch. New Android 10 options embody system-wide darkish mode, good reply, improved gesture navigation, focus mode, household hyperlink, and extra controls for privateness and placement.

