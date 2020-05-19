Nokia 5.1 Plus now receiving Android 10

Android 10 is now rolling out to Nokia 5.1 Plus telephones in India (and may head out to different nations quickly). With this newest addition, HMD Global has up to date a complete of 15 Nokia smartphones to the newest model of the OS.

The firm has dedicated to 2 years of OS updates for the 5.1 Plus, which launched in December of 2018. Will the Android 11 replace arrive earlier than the deadline or is that this the final main replace? That is but to be confirmed, however the cellphone will proceed receiving month-to-month safety updates till the top of 2021.

The Nokia 1 Plus is predicted to obtain Android 10 fairly quickly, based on the revised roadmap. Another 4 units ought to get the OS bump by the top of this quarter.

Here are the brand new options that Nokia 5.1 Plus house owners will expertise after putting in the replace: