Nokia 3.4 appears in blue color in new render

We saw a render of the Nokia 3.4 last month, which was based on the real thing and revealed the design of the smartphone. Now an official-looking press render of the Nokia 3.4 has been posted on Twitter by leakster Evan Blass, which corroborates the design shown by the previous image.

The smartphone is blue in color, and you can see there’s a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone, above which is a circular camera module housing three cameras and an LED flash.

The Nokia 3.4 has the power button and volume rocker on its right side, with what’s likely the dedicated Google Assistant button placed on the left frame. Upon closer inspection, you can also notice the 3.5mm headphone jack located at the top.

The image doesn’t show us the fascia of the Nokia 3.4, but if the previous leak is to be believed, the smartphone will pack a punch hole display, which is said to have HD+ resolution and a diagonal of 6.5″. You can head this way to check out the rest of the leaked specs of the Nokia 3.4.

The Nokia 3.4 was expected to make its debut at the recently concluded IFA 2020, but that didn’t happen. However, now that an official-looking render has surfaced, it shouldn’t be too long before the Nokia 3.4 is announced.

