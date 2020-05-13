Nokia 3.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With April 2020 Security Patch in India

Nokia 3.1 Plus has actually begun receiving the Android 10 update and also the April 2020 security patch in India on May13 The update is being turned out in waves, and also just 10 percent of customers are receiving the update today. The 38 nations together with India that are receiving the Android 10 update in the initial wave consist of Singapore, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Nepal, and also Indonesia, among others. As per the message, the target is to get to 50 percent by May 16, and also 100 percent release of the Android 10 update by May 18.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus software application update was announced on the phone’s neighborhood discussion forum. As per the message, nations that become part of the initial wave to get the Android 10 update are:

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Lebanon,Libya Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and also Vietnam.

The neighborhood discussion forum likewise mentioned that information of the nations that will certainly get the Android 10 update in the 2nd wave will certainly be shared quickly. All Nokia 3.1 Plus customers in the previously mentioned nations will certainly get Android 10 update by May 18.

Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 update

The Nokia 3.1 Plus neighborhood discussion forum did not consist of the changelog for the update. However, customers on Twitter posted screenshots that reveal the firmware variation of the Android 10 update as V3.15 H, which is 1.24 GB in dimension. The update consists of April 2020 Android security patch, together with Android 10 functions such as Dark setting, Smart reply, Gesture navigating and also added controls for personal privacy and also area.

Users will instantly be informed when the OTA update prepares on their Nokia 3.1 Plus phone. They can likewise look for the update by hand by heading to Settings > > About phone > > System updates

The Nokia 3.1 Plus that was released in India in October 2018 with Android 8 Oreo out-of-the-box. The phone began receiving Android 9 Pie update in February 2019.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC combined with 3GB RAM. The twin back cam arrangement consists of a key 13- megapixel cam and also there’s an 8-megapixel cam for selfies.