Nokia 3.1 Plus gets Android 10 update with April security patch

The Nokia 3.1 Plus introduced back in October 2018 with Android Oreo grabbed the Android Pie update last February, as well as currently it’s getting its 2nd significant software application upgrade – Android 10.

The brand-new firmware is rolling with variation V3.15 H as well as generates Dark Mode, Smart Reply, brand-new motion navigating, as well as brand-new controls for place as well as personal privacy. The brand-new construct likewise consists of the April 2020 Android security patch.

The Android 10 update for Nokia 3.1 Plus will certainly be presented in sets, with the initial wave consisting of 38 nations listed here:

. Armenia

. Azerbaijan

. Bangladesh

. Belarus

. Belgium

. Cambodia

. Denmark

. Egypt

. Finland

. Georgia

. Hong Kong

. Iceland

. India

. Indonesia

. Iran

. Iraq

. Jordan

. Kazakhstan

. Laos

. Lebanon

. Libya

. Luxembourg

. Macau

. Malaysia

. Mongolia

. Morocco

. Nepal

. Netherlands

. Norway

. Philippines

. Russia

. Singapore

. Sri Lanka

. Sweden

. Tunisia

. Ukraine

. Uzbekistan

. Vietnam .

The update will certainly get to 10% of the systems today, with 50% getting it by May 16 as well as 100% on May 18.

