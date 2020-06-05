Nokia 2 V Tella With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Nokia model licensee, HMD Global seems to be working on a brand new smartphone, Nokia 2 V Tella. This upcoming Nokia telephone has surfaced on benchmark web site Geekbench – suggesting its existence. The smartphone has appeared on the positioning with some key specs. As the identify suggests, Nokia 2 V Tella seems to be a brand new model of Nokia 2 V which itself is a rebranded Nokia 2.1 for Verizon.

As per the itemizing on the Geekbench site, the Nokia 2 V Tella runs Android 10 and has 2GB of RAM. The telephone is alleged to be powered by quad-core MT6761 processor, also referred to as MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with a base frequency of 2Ghz. The telephone on the positioning has obtained a single-core rating of 829 and a multi-core rating of 2,422.

Nokia 2 V Tella – A New Version of Nokia 2 V?

As talked about, the identify means that the Nokia V 2 Tella is a brand new model of the Nokia 2 V that was launched within the US final 12 months as a rebranded model of Nokia 2.1. Nokia 2 V is presently priced at $39.88 (roughly Rs. 3,000) through Verizon.

To recall, the Nokia V 2 or the Nokia 2.1, runs on Android 8 Oreo (Go version) out-of-the-box, and sports activities a 5.5-inch HD (720×1,280 pixels) show. The telephone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM. There is a 4000mAh battery below the hood that comes with a claimed 2-day battery life.

In phrases of the cameras, the telephone comes with an 8-megapixel rear digital camera and a 5-megapixel entrance digital camera.

Connectivity choices embody 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Nokia 2.1 or Nokia 2 V, embody accelerometer, ambient mild sensor, and proximity sensor. The telephone measures 153.7×77.7×9.35mm and weighs 181 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium telephones? We interviewed Vivo’s director of brand name technique Nipun Marya to seek out out, and to speak in regards to the firm’s technique in India going ahead. We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.