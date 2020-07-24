Nokia 2.2- Android 9.0 Pie – 32 GB – Single Sim Unlocked Smartphone (AT&T/T-Mobile/Metropcs/Cricket/Mint) – 5.71″ HD+ Screen – Steel – U.S. Warranty



The Nokia 2.2 provides an outstanding user experience with clean Android direct from Google that keeps on getting better with time thanks to the on board Android Ai that customizes your experience to how you use your phone. Get fast access to your phone’s advanced Ai assistant with the dedicated Google Assistant button. The 5.71” HD display features a small and unobtrusive tear drop Selfie notch and biometric face-unlock that allows easy and Secure access to your phone With just a glance. The camera comes with an Ai powered low light image fusion technology that snaps Multiple images simultaneously and creates a single image with more light and less noise. And because this phone is built by Nokia, you can trust in the clean design and commitment to quality., phone; charging adapter; charging cable; Phone Manual, LCD, Android, easy to use. HMD Global is the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand.

Dedicated Google assistant button – the dedicated Google assistant button makes managing daily tasks much easier.

Hd display with biometric face unlock – enjoy your favorite movies and shows on a 5.71” HD+ screen with a 19: 9 ratio and a 77% display-to-body ratio.

Improved low light images – Experience flagship-level photography even in low light at an accessible price point with a 13 MP rear Camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera.

Built for everyday – powered by the Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core processor, The Nokia 2.2 features 3GB of RAM with 32GB of Onboard storage and an SD slot supporting up to 400GB of extra storage.