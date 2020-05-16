Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones With 1,020mAh Battery, FM Radio Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia-brand licensee, HMD Global, at this time introduced the worldwide launch of two new Nokia characteristic telephones particularly, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020). Both telephones carry a 2.4-inch QVGA color show and pack a 1,020mAh detachable battery. Additionally, the Nokia 125 is available in single-SIM and dual-SIM choices, whereas the Nokia 150 (2020) has a sole dual-SIM variant. The Nokia 150 (2020) seems to be a revamped model of the Nokia mannequin with the identical title that was launched again in 2016. The firm additionally introduced that the characteristic telephones can be accessible in choose markets. The date of availability continues to be a thriller and it’s unclear whether or not the telephones can be launched in India.

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020): Price and availability

According to the company, the Nokia 125 will retail at $24 (roughly Rs. 1,800). On the opposite hand, Nokia 150 (2020) value is about at $29 (roughly Rs. 2,200).

Nokia 125 can be supplied in Charcoal Black and Powder White color choices, whereas the Nokia 150 has Black, Cyan, and Red color choices. To recall, the unique Nokia 150 was launched together with a dual-SIM variant in 2016 by HMD Global.

HMD Global additionally claims that each Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 (2020) characteristic an all-new longer design, due to this fact, “creating more space for bigger buttons so that navigation, dialing and texting is easier.”

Nokia 125 specs

The Nokia 125 is obtainable in single-SIM (Mini) and dual-SIM (Mini) choices. Both the variants of the characteristic telephone sport 2.4-inch QVGA color show with a bodily keypad. Moreover, the brand new Nokia 125 runs Series 30+ software program and has an inside storage of 4MB. The telephone additionally has 4MB RAM and VGA rear digicam with flash assist.

Additionally, Nokia 125 comes with the traditional Snake Xenzia and different try-and-buy video games. HMD Global claims that the telephone’s 1,020mAh detachable battery gives speak time of as much as 19.Four hours and a standby time of as much as 23.Four days.

For connectivity, Nokia 125 consists of 3.5mm headphone jack and Micro-USB port. There’s additionally FM radio on the telephone. Lastly, Nokia 125 measures 132×50.5x15mm and weighs 91.Three grams.

Nokia 150 (2020) specs

Unlike, Nokia 125, the most recent Nokia 150 (2020) has a sole dual-SIM (Mini) choice. The characteristic telephone sports activities 2.4-inch QVGA color show with a bodily keypad. Similar to the brand new Nokia 125, the telephone runs Series 30+ software program and has an inside storage of 4MB that’s expandable through a microSD card (as much as 32GB). The Nokia 150 (2020) additionally has 4MB RAM and VGA rear digicam with flash assist.

In extra to three.5 mm headphone jack and Micro-USB port, the telephone additionally has Bluetooth v3.0. The Nokia 150 (2020) consists of an MP3 participant and traditional video games together with Snake Xenzia.

The firm claims that the 1,020mAh detachable battery on the Nokia 150 (2020) gives speak time of as much as 19.Four hours on a single cost. Lastly, the telephone measures 132×50.5x15mm and weighs 90.54 grams.

Is Mi 10 an costly OnePlus eight or a finances finances S20 Ultra? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.