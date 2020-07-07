Nokia 1 from 2018 is now receiving the update to Android 10 (Go Edition)

We’ve recently seen Android device makers become much better at issuing updates to new OS versions, especially for mid-range and lower-end models. Things still are not perfect, but there are advancements that should be praised, especially from the likes of Samsung and Nokia.

Speaking of the latter, it’s just started to push out the update to Android 10 (Go Edition) to the Nokia 1 from 2018. The Nokia 1 launched with Android Oreo (Go Edition), the stripped-down version of the OS meant to operate on incredibly affordable hardware. And now it’s receiving the latest iteration of the OS, yet again in Go Edition form, with the system taking less space and being more optimized for the specs under consideration. The apps should be smaller and more efficient too.

The Android 10 (Go Edition) update for our affordability champ, Nokia 1 (2018) is now rolling! Get ready to upgrade your entry-level smartphone experience to a new level. Head over to our community for full details and availability by country👉https://t.co/vwI7r3tSaN #Android10 pic.twitter.com/JUYa7Rwf2V — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) July 7, 2020

The rollout is currently coming to Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. As usual, it’s being staged, so it will arrive in waves in these countries. 10% of the users will receive it today, 50% by the end of July 10, and 100% by July 12.

Source