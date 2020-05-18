Nobody Will Be Prosecuted For Nursing Home Deaths, ‘Older People Are Going to Die’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dismissed questions concerning a nursing dwelling scandal in his state, saying “nobody” might be prosecuted for these coronavirus deaths as a result of “older people … are going to die from this crisis.”

Cuomo, regardless of being a media darling held up for instance of how to deal with the pandemic, issued an order directing nursing houses to absorb sufferers that had the extremely contagious coronavirus.

“No resident shall be ­denied readmission or admission to NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19,” the order from March 25th reads.

Cuomo failed to reverse this directive for six weeks.

It was a curious transfer, to say the least, contemplating probably the most weak inhabitants has been the aged. This specific motion contributed to over 5,400 recognized deaths in New York nursing houses presently.

“What would you say to families who have suffered losses inside nursing homes?” one reporter requested the Democrat governor. “And they’re looking for accountability. And they’d like to see justice.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo rationalizing: “Older people, vulnerable people are going to die from this virus. That is going to happen despite whatever you do” pic.twitter.com/8a5HQHl35Q — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) May 18, 2020

‘People Are Going to Die’

In an extremely chilly and callous reply, Cuomo snapped on the reporter for asking about grieving households looking for justice, insisting “nobody” can be prosecuted for the nursing dwelling deaths.

“What is justice? Who can we prosecute for those deaths? Nobody. Nobody,” he rationalized. “Mother nature? God? Where did this virus come from? People are going to die by this virus.”

One might moderately level the finger on the Governor himself.

Syracuse.com reports that “New York policy allowed nursing homes to accept positive Covid-19 patients back into nursing homes, some of which were not routinely testing staff and residents.”

How quick we went from “Grandma Killer” to “Grandmas were always going to die no matter what we did.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2020

Shrugs Off Older People Dying

Cuomo went on to defend his actions by saying he was attempting to maintain the hospital techniques from being overwhelmed, a prediction that by no means got here to fruition.

“Nobody was deprived of a bed or medical coverage in any way,” he insisted. “And still people died. Still, people died.”

“Older people, vulnerable people are going to die from this virus. That is going to happen despite whatever you do,” he continued.

“Because with all our progress as a society, we can’t keep everyone alive.”

Imagine if Trump Had Said This

The media went on a full-on blitzkrieg when President Trump and GOP lawmakers started suggesting the financial system needs to be opened again up in America. They had been accused of wanting to see senior residents die.

Don’t consider us? Here’s MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough accusing Republicans looking for to rescue the American financial system of wanting to “euthanize” senior residents.

Where is Scarborough at the moment concerning Cuomo’s blossoming scandal? Where is Mika Brzezinski nodding together with him in settlement, calling it “insanity”?

The New York Post explains Cuomo’s lethal actions and suggests individuals received’t communicate up as a result of they worry repercussions from the Governor:

Nursing-home executives, in the meantime, complain privately that Cuomo ought to have recognized his mandate can be a killer, however they had been by no means consulted and acquired no discover earlier than being swamped with contaminated sufferers. As one proprietor put it, long-time residents started “dropping like flies” quickly afterward. These identical executives won’t go public with their complaints as a result of they worry Cuomo will punish them with fines and take their licenses.

Last week, conservative actor James Woods lambasted Cuomo over the nursing dwelling scandal, spreading the hashtag #KillerCuomo.

“#KillerCuomo ruthlessly seeded vulnerable nursing homes with virus-ridden COVID19 carriers,” he wrote. “He undoubtedly would have catapulted plague-ridden corpses over castle walls during the Black Death and done so without moral compunction.”

The Post, in the meantime, suggests: “All the more reason why federal officials with nothing to fear must step in and find the facts. A designated US attorney … could use a grand jury to demand answers about why so many elderly people were put in harm’s way despite the warnings and simple common sense.”

Let them determine who’s or isn’t prosecuted. Not Cuomo.