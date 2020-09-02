Nobel laureates endorse Biden for president

The Nobel laureates, winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, Medicine and Physics, worried the value of chosen leaders making choices based upon science, especially throughout an international pandemic.
“At no time in our nation’s history has there been a greater need for our leaders to appreciate the value of science in formulating public policy,” the letter checks out. “During his long record of public service, Joe Biden has consistently demonstrated his willingness to listen to experts, his understanding of the value of international collaboration in research and his respect for the contribution that immigrants make to the intellectual life of our country.”
The individual who arranged all of the laureates to endorse Biden isIllinois Democratic Rep Bill Foster, who is the sole physicist on Capitol Hill, according to an individual near to the Nobel Laureate group.