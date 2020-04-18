Nobel laureates condemn ‘judicial harassment’ of environmental lawyer | Ecuador

Twenty-nine Nobel laureates have condemned alleged “judicial harassment” by Chevron and urged the discharge of a US environmental lawyer who was put below home arrest for pursuing oil-spill compensation claims on behalf of indigenous tribes within the Amazon.

The open letter signed by scientists, authors, environmentalists and human rights activists stated the remedy of lawyer Steven Donziger, whose actions have been restricted for greater than 250 days, was one of the world’s most egregious instances of judicial harassment and defamation.

Donziger represents 30,000 indigenous folks and small farmers who gained a $9.5bn class motion lawsuit towards Chevron in Ecuadorean courts in 2013, as compensation for the contamination of their land by oil extraction actions

This judgment was one of the most important ever towards an oil firm, however not a cent of these damages has been paid to the plaintiffs. Chevron doesn’t have property in Ecuador and has efficiently argued in US courts that the preliminary ruling was flawed. In different international locations, courts have dominated that Ecuador doesn’t have jurisdiction to assert damages.

Donziger, who has been concerned with the case for 27 years, has pressed for justice and fee of damages to his shoppers at growing private value. Some of his authorized charges have been lined by high-profile supporters akin to Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters, however his popularity, authorized credentials and liberty have come below assault.

Chevron has lobbied for his removing from bar associations and launched a countersuit accusing him of bribery and fraud, which was upheld by district decide Lewis A Kaplan in 2014. It was later reported that Chevron paid greater than one million {dollars} for one of the important thing witnesses within the case – an Ecuadorean decide – to come back to the United States. That witness later stated he lied below oath.

In a rare authorized transfer, Kaplan then appointed non-public attorneys to prosecute Donziger for refusing to show over his digital gadgets after the US lawyer’s workplace declined to pursue the case. It has recently been reported that the non-public regulation agency Kaplan employed, Seward & Kissel, has had Chevron as a consumer as not too long ago as 2018.

That case – additionally heard by Kaplan with no jury – led to Donziger’s home arrest in New York with an ankle bracelet to watch his motion.

Veteran human rights campaigners have described Chevron’s actions as an exceptionally dangerous case of intimidation even for a rustic the place rich corporations more and more use so-called Slapp (strategic lawsuits towards public participation) techniques to delay, distract and run down critics. Environmental campaigners worry this case could possibly be used to discourage different challenges.

“[Chevron] want to use all of the PR firms, all of the billions of dollars they have spent on harassing Steven Donziger and his family, to show environmentalists, to show activists all over the world that you cannot go up against corporations, you cannot defend what you believe to be true and right,” stated 1997 Nobel peace prize winner Jody Williams. “Those of us who have signed this statement do not accept that.”

Other signatories embrace laureates for physics, medication, economics and literature, akin to South African creator JM Coetzee, in addition to actor Alec Baldwin and heads of a number of worldwide environmental teams.

“At every turn, the indigenous peoples of the Ecuadorean Amazon have been denied access to justice. And when they finally beat an international oil company in court, that company has spared no expense to ignore that ruling, cast itself as the victim, and attack the very people they poisoned and those who stand with them, like Steven Donziger,” stated Paul Paz y Miño, affiliate director of Amazon Watch.

In an announcement, Chevron stated the unique Ecuadorean judgment was fraudulent and there was no benefit to the allegations of environmental hurt. It stated the worldwide tribunal within the Hague and courts in a number of different international locations have dominated that the Ecuadorean verdict can’t be enforced elsewhere.

The firm additionally famous {that a} US court docket “has ordered Steven Donziger to stand trial for criminal contempt for repeatedly refusing to comply with court orders. He is currently under house arrest subject to electronic monitoring while awaiting trial. Donziger’s licence to practise law has been suspended in New York and Washington, DC for a pattern of racketeering activity in connection with the case”.