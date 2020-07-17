Nobel laureates call for ‘challenge trials’ to speed up vaccine process

They said alleged “human challenge trials” or “controlled infection trials” were of “vast importance” in speeding up the testing of the vaccines in development around the world.

“If challenge trials can safely and effectively speed the vaccine development process, there is a formidable presumption in favor of their use, which would require a very compelling ethical justification to overcome,” the scientists wrote in the letter to Dr. Francis Collins, director of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

It urged the federal government to undertake immediate preparations for human challenge trials, “including supporting safe and reliable production of the virus and any biocontainment facilities necessary to house participants.”

The letter said human challenge trials — by which volunteers are deliberately exposed to the pathogen under controlled conditions — can provide information months before conventional efficacy trials, in which candidates get a vaccine or control and resume their normal life, with the assumption they may be in the course of time exposed to the virus.

More than 2,000 challenge trial volunteers also signed the letter published by 1Day Sooner, an organization advocating on their behalf. Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford in England, and signatory of the open letter, wrote in a statement that “collaborative human challenge studies should be feasible and informative in the coming months.” Oxford’s Jenner Institute is dealing with 1Day Sooner to make a Covid-19 human challenge virus and Hill said it had “considerable potential” for helping to accelerate vaccine development and optimize vaccination approaches. The World Health Organization (WHO) issued guidance in May saying challenge studies could be “substantially faster” and much more effective than other techniques, in part because fewer participants need to be exposed to experimental vaccines and because they may be used to compare potential vaccines. Challenge trials were used in early research with smallpox, yellow fever and malaria, which changed the course of worldwide public health, according to WHO. Over yesteryear 50 years, tens of thousands of consenting adult volunteers have safely undergone such trials beneath the oversight of research ethics committees, WHO reported. It said controlled illness trials could possibly be ethically acceptable if they met certain criteria. These include choosing young and healthier adults as participants, beginning with low doses, ensuring public engagement, and providing supreme quality care and close monitoring. The notion of a human challenge trial for Covid-19 was jump-started with a March 31 article in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, which made the case that the nature of the worldwide emergency warranted consideration of unconventional approaches. Co-authored by Nir Eyal of Rutgers, Marc Lipsitch of Harvard, and Peter Smith of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the piece figured while a human challenge study wouldn’t normally be without risks, “every week that vaccine rollout is delayed will be accompanied by many thousands of deaths globally.” But members of the NIH’s Accelerating Covid-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) Vaccines Working Group said earlier this month that challenge trials wouldn’t normally speed up vaccine development. In a commentary published in the New England Journal of Medicine, ACTIV members wrote that using controlled human illness models to support vaccine development requires “essential criteria” to limit the danger for participants and could just take “one to two years.” “A single death or severe illness in an otherwise healthy volunteer would be unconscionable and would halt progress,” they wrote. They said it will be unethical to organize an experiment by which people were deliberately infected unless there were a rescue therapy — remedy that can save yourself lives — which will not exist for coronavirus. “Large, randomized, controlled trials of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are currently the most efficient, generalizable, and scientifically robust path to establishing vaccine efficacy,” the authors concluded.

CNN’s Robert Kuznia and Shelby Lin Erdman contributed reporting.

Source link