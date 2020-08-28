Nobel laureate author emerges as powerful voice backing Belarus protests By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters The 2015 Nobel literature laureate Svetlana Alexievich shows up for questioning by state investigative committee in Minsk



By Andrei Makhovsky and Matthias Williams

MINSK/KYIV (Reuters) – Wielding a lot of flowers and surrounded by clapping advocates, Belarus’s most popular author has actually provided a powerful voice to the opposition versus President Alexander Lukashenko, even if she has up until now balked at taking a management function.

Svetlana Alexievich, who won the 2015 Nobel Prize for Literature, has actually primarily kept a low profile and invested years in exile under Lukashenko’s long guideline. But she has actually ended up being more outspoken considering that chaos emerged following anAug 9 election.

After security forces beat protesters and detained thousands to stop mass presentations and strikes, the 72-year-old Alexievich stated she was lured to go into the fray.

“If I were younger and not sick, then probably. Even now I will help with all my might, but in order to lead the movement, I no longer have physical and moral strength,” she informed Radio Liberty onAug 12.

Nevertheless Alexievich accepted support a Coordination Council developed in opposition to Lukashenko after the election that he is implicated of rigging to extend his 26-year …