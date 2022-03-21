The Nobel Committee can not extend the deadline for nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize, which expired on January 31, the director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute Olav Neolstad told TASS in response to the extension of the nomination և About the Nobel Peace Prize nominee at the suggestion of a number of politicians, which they presented in a letter.

“As of today, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has not received that letter. Generally speaking, the committee can not extend the deadline for nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize, which ended on January 31. However, committee members have the right to nominate their candidates before the first annual formal meeting of the committee. “This year it took place on February 28,” said Olav Newstad.