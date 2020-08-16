Noah Schnapp’s Twitter hacked, ‘Stranger Things’ star says

Per Variety, the messages consisted of material that appeared uncharacteristically sexual and racist. Additionally, the outlet reports that reference was made from suicide.

‘STRANGER THINGS’ STAR JOE KEERY’S TWITTER GOT HACKED

The 15-year-old star revealed on his Instagram story on Saturday that he had actually been hacked.

“Someone hacked my twitter [sic.] it’s not me i’m trying to get back and i’ll let you know when i do,” read his short message.

The very first tweet to raise flags amongst fans began Saturday night, and merely stated, “Suicidal thoughts..”

Other worrying material can be found in the kind of retweets, such as one recommending somebody had actually beaten “the f–k out of [Schnapp” and took his phone.”

NETFLIX RESPONDS TO ‘STRANGER THINGS’ LAWSUIT ALLEGING DUFFER BROTHERS STOLE THE SHOW’S CONCEPT

A bulk of the messages have actually now been eliminated.

The outlet likewise reports that Schnapp’s TikTok account was just recently hacked too.

In a previous interview with Variety, the star talked about the short-form video …